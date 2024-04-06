Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week March 30 – April 5, 2024





▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, the operation of Israeli troops on the territory of the Al-Shifa hospital has come to an end. In two weeks, the Israelis eliminated more than 200 militants and detained about 1.5 thousand people.





▪️At the same time, IDF air strikes continued, but at a lower intensity than last week. In turn, Palestinian groups responded by firing mortars at Israeli positions.





▪️At the same time, Hamas militants again launched missiles on Israeli border localities. Air defense intercepted most of the missiles, but there was minor damage to the road surface in Sderot.





▪️Humanitarian aid drops continued throughout the week in the north of the enclave. However, in Beit Lahiya, the drop once again resulted in deaths and injuries.





▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops launched another series of strikes on Hamas-controlled localities. A series of hits hit Nuseirat, where more than a dozen civilians were killed during the week.





▪️Israelis mistakenly attacked two vehicles carrying members of a humanitarian organization on a section of the Al-Rashid highway. The strike killed seven people, including six foreigners. The IDF expressed its condolences and apologized for the incident.





▪️To the south-west of Deir al-Balah, Israeli units became active on the Salah al-Din highway. Palestinian forces ambushed the IDF. After this, the IDF withdrew to their original positions.

@Rybar