Planet 13 Pitch Deck Review

As one of Las Vegas' top dispensaries, Planet 13 strives to provide the best quality recreational cannabis, extracts, and infused products available at competitive prices and with compassion that can only come from those who are knowledgeable in the field.Planet 13 reported revenue in Q4 of $20.1 million. Although 22% higher year over year, it came in below analyst's estimate of $23.1MM. In the prior-year period, they recorded a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.02 per share, with an expectation they'd break even in the fourth quarter.PLNHF reported Q1/21 revenues of $23.8M, which were below prior estimate of $28M but reflect meaningful sequential growth and demonstrate the early signs of improved demand for Las Vegas.As tourism returns to Las Vegas, Planet 13 will be busy with regulators planning to permit full capacity in the city and set to open an expanded footprint at the Superstore later this spring. They expect to benefit disproportionately as tourists seek out the type of cannabis entertainment offering that the Superstore plans on providing.Show Notes:Custom Cannabis Pitch Deck Package Includes:15 slide pitch deckComplete explanation of each slideCreated by legal and financial Subject Matter Experts in the cannabis industry.Complete & customizable pitch deckHours of content explaining how to customize pitch deck for your team3 hours of Josh Kincaid’s time3 hours of Tom Howard’s timeCustomized pitch deck for your Team in a few weeks.Guest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 715 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.