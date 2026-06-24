'Complete cancellation of the Oslo agreement' - Israel expands OPS in the West Bank, Jenin

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Israel says it is expanding counterterrorism operations in the West Bank, with 21 people reportedly detained in Tuqum and Bethlehem. But in Jenin, Palestinians say a new Israeli military base being built in Area A marks a major shift.
RT correspondent Charlotte Dubinskij reports from Jenin, where locals fear the move could signal a broader push toward full Israeli control of the West Bank.