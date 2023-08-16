Create New Account
Kim Iversen: "It Worked!" Ivermectin Reduced Excess Deaths By 74% in Peer Reviewed Study
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago

(August 14, 2023) A now peer reviewed and published study shows Ivermectin reduced COVID deaths by 14 fold in areas of intense usage in Peru.


The full Kim Iversen Show: "Peer Reviewed and Published, Too Little Too Late, Ivermectin Worked Against Covid-19":  https://rumble.com/v37n8gm-peer-reviewed-and-published-too-little-too-late-ivermectin-worked-against-c.html

