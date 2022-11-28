Situation Update, Nov 28, 2022 - The Calhoun "mouse utopia" experiment foretold humanity's self-annihilation

0:00 Intro

2:00 Mouse Utopia

10:10 Mass Dumbing Down

1:10:56 Jay Dyer





- Infamous "mouse utopia" experiments showed how a population destroys itself

- Abundant food and resources led to infanticide and a collapse of civility

- Some groups focused entirely on eating, self-grooming and sleeping

- Modern human society is following the same path of collapse and extermination

- Social media and tech platforms are amplifying the WORST traits of humanity

- There will be no civility as long as there are proxy communications platforms

- Mass mental illness is now the norm

- It's all worsened by deliberate food poisoning (pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals)

- Infiltration in the health "truth" movement appears to be coming from globalists and RINOs

- An effort is under way to cause a civil war in the movement

- Trump supporters are especially targeted to be marginalized and replaced

- How to identify infiltrators and posers who are actually intelligence assets

- Follow the money to learn the truth





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/