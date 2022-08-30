Violent Crime Increasing During Biden Administration

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Democratic Party Policies are Destroying American Cities. American Murder Capitals Are Governed by Democrats! These Democrat Cities are Overrun with Problems Such as Blight & Homelessness. The Democrats Focus is on Coddling Criminals Instead of Helping Victims. Police Are Leaving Due to Lack of Resources and Lack of Respect! Drug Overdose Deaths are Increasing Due to Open Border Policies, and China is Flooding American Cities with Drugs and Biden Refuses to Act. To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.