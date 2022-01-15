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Rally in NYC as eviction moratorium ditched, leaving thousands facing homelessness
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30 views • January 15, 2022
New Yorkers rallied through New York City on Friday to decry the decision to end a moratorium on evictions, with the tenant protection law enacted under COVID-19 now expiring on January 15.

Activists, including members of the group 'Housing Justice for All,' marched through Manhattan with banners reading: 'Housing is a human right' and 'If you like evictions and want more, vote [Governor Kathy] Hochul.''

Earlier in January, Hochul said the city had given “people a little more breathing room” amid the early stages of the coronavirus.

However, she added this would be “concluding very shortly.” Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers now face eviction after more than four months of US coronavirus measures that protected renters affected by the pandemic.

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SOT, Jumaane Williams, Public advocate: "If you allow possible hundreds of thousands of people to be evicted into homelessness in the surge in the winter you are affecting the safety of all New Yorkers."

SOT, Jumaane Williams, Public advocate: "It's not a crisis coming because we already have a crisis, but that will compound the crisis that is happening right now. We have a new governor, so we should have a new approach, but we don't."

SOT, William, Tenant: "Our struggle as tenants is, for me, ultimately part of the same struggle as police state capitalism, against the quasi-fascists. It's not about who is in the White House, we have a Liberal now instead of a right winger. This country is a massive repressive police state."

#USA #NewYorkCity #NYC #EvictionMoratorium
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pandemicnycmoratoriumplandemiceviction
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