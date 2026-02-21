Over $1 Billion Is Betting on What Happens Next | Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect Your Assets with a company you can trust – Get the private price list at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Financial expert Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins me on the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the accelerating shifts in the global economy — and what they mean for you.

-

We begin with the explosive growth of predictive betting markets, focusing on the largest platform, Polymarket, where cumulative wagers have already surpassed a billion dollars in aggregate. What are these markets signaling about political outcomes, economic instability, and public sentiment?

-

From there, we examine rising tensions with Iran and the broader geopolitical forces driving the push toward war — and what a regional conflict could mean for energy markets, inflation, and global financial stability.

-

Finally, we turn to the silver market. With tightening supply, mounting industrial demand, and ongoing pressure in the derivatives markets, is a historic squeeze building beneath the surface?

-

This is a wide-ranging, no-nonsense conversation about risk, opportunity, and the structural cracks forming in the global financial system.

-

Be smart, protect your assets with a company you can trust at premiums that respects your value – go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin to get access to the private price list.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story