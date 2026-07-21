Florida AG Probes Cancer-Linked Food Additive in Bread

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-Florida launched investigation into potassium bromate over potential cancer kidney risks in baked goods statewide.
-Attorney General James Uthmeier subpoenaed General Mills and Pillsbury seeking supply school sales transparency documents.
-Potassium bromate remains FDA permitted but banned across European Union Canada and several other countries.
-Animal studies linked potassium bromate to oxidative stress DNA damage and kidney tumors raising concerns.
-Investigation may expand to additional companies influencing future regulations lawsuits and manufacturer ingredient decisions nationwide.
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