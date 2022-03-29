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Free Joe Biggs!
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10 views • March 29, 2022
Staff Sargent Joseph Biggs was born during the ominous year of 1984. What he and hundreds of other patriots, now political prisoners have experienced over the course of a year due to the tyrannical Democratic Party for merely questioning a clearly rigged Presidential election utilizing their First Amendment rights backed by the unyielding intent of the Declaration of Independence would make George Orwell’s skin crawl.
Recently, Biden spoke of liberty and Dictators while in Ukraine. But history and truth will ultimately separate fact from hypocrisy. Biggs of course represents hundreds of patriots and ultimately millions of Americans. Thrown in a feces and blood drenched gulag cut of from their civil liberties due to a Country half asleep and America’s first bonafide Dictator inhabiting the Oval Office.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Recently, Biden spoke of liberty and Dictators while in Ukraine. But history and truth will ultimately separate fact from hypocrisy. Biggs of course represents hundreds of patriots and ultimately millions of Americans. Thrown in a feces and blood drenched gulag cut of from their civil liberties due to a Country half asleep and America’s first bonafide Dictator inhabiting the Oval Office.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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