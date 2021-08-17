Haiti, Mass Casualties; COVID Vaccines, the World

Haiti has suffered another devastating earthquake, with mass casualties mounting by the hour. The world is responding with compassion; fortunately, we know what to do and what is needed to help Haiti recover and prosper again. The United States (indeed, the world) has suffered a devastating pandemic, a consequence of a bioterrorism attack whose authors are now well known. Unfortunately, the vaccines that have been offered as a "final solution" are simply part of the war's program. There are three categories of mass casualties related to the Wuhan-1 virus and its variants; 1) those who've become ill as a result of SARS CoV-2,

2) those who've been vaccinated, and, 3) those who've not been vaccinated. I discuss how to proceed to address the 7.9 billion people in the world who fall into one of these categories. Doc