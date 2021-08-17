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Haiti, Mass Casualties; COVID Vaccines, the World
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73 views • August 17, 2021
Haiti has suffered another devastating earthquake, with mass casualties mounting by the hour. The world is responding with compassion; fortunately, we know what to do and what is needed to help Haiti recover and prosper again. The United States (indeed, the world) has suffered a devastating pandemic, a consequence of a bioterrorism attack whose authors are now well known. Unfortunately, the vaccines that have been offered as a "final solution" are simply part of the war's program. There are three categories of mass casualties related to the Wuhan-1 virus and its variants; 1) those who've become ill as a result of SARS CoV-2,
2) those who've been vaccinated, and, 3) those who've not been vaccinated. I discuss how to proceed to address the 7.9 billion people in the world who fall into one of these categories. Doc
2) those who've been vaccinated, and, 3) those who've not been vaccinated. I discuss how to proceed to address the 7.9 billion people in the world who fall into one of these categories. Doc
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