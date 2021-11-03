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082 Show Me Your Faith -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 82
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46 views • November 03, 2021
In Episode 82 we discuss the other side of the grace coin, namely works. It is of paramount importance to find harmony between the two - grace and works, because disregarding any one of the two might have eternal consequences.
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Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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