UN Suppresses Sun's Role in Climate Change: Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United Nations and the climate-change industry are deliberately suppressing data showing the role of solar changes in temperature variations because they are engaged in political science rather than actual science, explained one of the world's leading astrophysicists, Dr. Willie Soon, in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. There is no climate emergency and there never has been, he said. Dr. Soon also gives some insight into why he believes so many governments and scientists are going along with this agenda. One possible explanation, he said, is the push for global government.