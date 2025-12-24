FBI & DOJ Protecting Pedophiles: How YOU Can Fight Back Against these Billionaire Pedophiles NOW!

Congress passed a law requiring the DOJ to release all Epstein files within 30 days by December 19, 2025. Instead, the DOJ produced only a small fraction of the files, heavily blacked out (redacted) much of what was released, and failed to explain why those sections were hidden, all in a brazen violation of the law, the authority of the United States Congress, and the will of the American people.

So the question is: What can YOU, the American people, each and every one of you, do about a DOJ that is completely out of control and protecting billionaire pedophiles who raped and abused underage children?

In this presentation, you will hear how each of you can take action to end this lawless government behavior and restore a government BY, OF, and FOR We the People once again.

Find out tonight how you can lawfully take a stand, learn your rights, and stop being pushed around by government agencies that do not serve the people. Freedom Law School exists to educate and empower everyday Americans. Not lawyers, not elites, YOU. Stop funding corruption, learn the law and take back control of your life. Stop paying fear. Start standing in truth.





You can access our ‘Statutory Reference Hub’, which provides direct definitions and quotations from the United States Code & the United States Supreme Court, along with source links, here:

https://www.freedomlawschool.org/statutory-reference-hub