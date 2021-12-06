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Healing ideas that work - nature beats man made covid
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81 views • December 06, 2021
Todays meeting is on healing covid issues - ideas that have worked and helped others.
Join us every Sunday 8am MST- for discussion, comradery and special talks about conscious and who we are in this world and who we are out of it...
Live Sunday meetings!
Ask questions and get a voice - a face - a person to talk back to you and listen to you.
Nothing is off limits.
contact Christy at
[email protected]
for the Sunday live class zoom link!
Join us every Sunday 8am MST- for discussion, comradery and special talks about conscious and who we are in this world and who we are out of it...
Live Sunday meetings!
Ask questions and get a voice - a face - a person to talk back to you and listen to you.
Nothing is off limits.
contact Christy at
[email protected]
for the Sunday live class zoom link!
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