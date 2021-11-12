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Gov't Knows About Future Smallpox Outbreak?
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534 views • November 12, 2021
I saw this posted on Jim Stone's website and decided to check it out, it's legit but why? Why prepare for something we supposedly eradicated? Was covid the dry run for the real thing? Is there a dark winter ahead?
Sources:
http://82.221.129.208/1/.tw9.html
https://investor.siga.com/news-releases/news-release-details/siga-announces-barda-exercise-procurement-option-valued-1125
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Dark_Winter
https://www.newswars.com/red-alert-bill-gates-warns-bioterrorists-could-release-smallpox-at-airports/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da5VEZ2Dz20&;ab_channel=ThineLesser
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https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
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Sources:
http://82.221.129.208/1/.tw9.html
https://investor.siga.com/news-releases/news-release-details/siga-announces-barda-exercise-procurement-option-valued-1125
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Dark_Winter
https://www.newswars.com/red-alert-bill-gates-warns-bioterrorists-could-release-smallpox-at-airports/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da5VEZ2Dz20&;ab_channel=ThineLesser
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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