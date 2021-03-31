© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do you need a rule?
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 31, 2021
"Is this a sin?" It may be a reasonable enough question. After all, most of us don't WANT to sin. So why shouldn't we make a list of all the things we shouldn't do if we want to be right with God? In this video, we look at how this approach to sin is not only unhelpful, but actually harmful for us spiritually. If we let go of the long list of religious do's and don'ts, and focus instead on the guiding principles of Jesus' teachings, we'll discover a kind of wisdom which transcends any list of rules we can come up with... including the ten commandments!
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Alcohol Will Ruin Your Christian Life - Bro. Jake Thornton bu Tucson Baptist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKw1cch3Yxw
The Ten Commandments written on two stone tablets by Bible Scenes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxgUkhb8Z-k
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Alcohol Will Ruin Your Christian Life - Bro. Jake Thornton bu Tucson Baptist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKw1cch3Yxw
The Ten Commandments written on two stone tablets by Bible Scenes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxgUkhb8Z-k
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.