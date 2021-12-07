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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-12-2021 Who Are "They"?
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90 views • July 12, 2021
A little different show today guys!
We know people have their own thoughts and ideas on this one and who is right or wrong we may never know! We don't claim to be right or wrong here.
The question still remains who are "they"? We cannot answer this question but can make some observations many already know and some maybe you don't. In the end we are facing the agenda of "they" and we need solutions.
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4zaKDEjBk0i5/
Thumbnail Link:
https://foreignpolicytruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/DC2E7987-C93F-443A-A0E5-4271FE5BCEC2_4_5005_c.jpeg
We know people have their own thoughts and ideas on this one and who is right or wrong we may never know! We don't claim to be right or wrong here.
The question still remains who are "they"? We cannot answer this question but can make some observations many already know and some maybe you don't. In the end we are facing the agenda of "they" and we need solutions.
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4zaKDEjBk0i5/
Thumbnail Link:
https://foreignpolicytruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/DC2E7987-C93F-443A-A0E5-4271FE5BCEC2_4_5005_c.jpeg
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