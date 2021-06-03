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Free Online FlipbooK: IN THE BEGINNING (9th ed, 600+ pp., illustrated) -- Walt Brown (MIT PhD)
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11 views • June 03, 2021
READ BOOK HERE --> https://hpt.rsr.org/flipbook/
IN THE BEGINNING -- Compelling Evidence for Creation and the Flood
(MIT PhD) Walt Brown’s complete 9th edition online book and related videos and resources: http://hpt.rsr.org
Download PDF Version: https://hpt.rsr.org/9th-edition-draft-walt-brown-in-the-beginning-20180518.pdf
Real Science Radio’s Cache of Info on the Hydroplate Theory: https://rsr.org/hpt
IN THE BEGINNING -- Compelling Evidence for Creation and the Flood
(MIT PhD) Walt Brown’s complete 9th edition online book and related videos and resources: http://hpt.rsr.org
Download PDF Version: https://hpt.rsr.org/9th-edition-draft-walt-brown-in-the-beginning-20180518.pdf
Real Science Radio’s Cache of Info on the Hydroplate Theory: https://rsr.org/hpt
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