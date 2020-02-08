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Shock Video: Woman Screams As Coronavirus Quarantine Happens In The Streets Of China
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118 views • February 08, 2020
Owen is joined by Savanah to discuss the newer updates on the coronavirus story a long with the draconian measures being taken by the Chinese Government. Our hosts talk about the disappearances of anyone who speak out. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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