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George Orwell’s Final Warning
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315 views • August 12, 2021
George Orwell’s Final Warning: Don’t Let This Nightmare Situation Happen. It Depends on You!
As described in Orwell dystopian “1984” novel,
no longer fiction,
“The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation.”
“These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from from ordinary hypocrisy.”
“They are deliberate exercises in doublethink.”
As described in Orwell dystopian “1984” novel,
no longer fiction,
“The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation.”
“These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from from ordinary hypocrisy.”
“They are deliberate exercises in doublethink.”
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