Bright Videos News, Apr 24, 2026 - Forbidden Topics, Machine Consciousness and Simulation Theory

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- AI and Consciousness Debate (0:11)
- Limits of Conventional AI Understanding (2:35)
- Natural Intelligence and AI (7:21)
- Holistic View of Intelligence (13:36)
- Future of AI and Human Intelligence (17:54)
- Ethical and Moral Implications of AI (31:10)
- Personal Use of AI (34:03)
- Five Fundamental Truths (38:20)
- Simulation Theory and Intelligence (53:35)
- Consciousness and Cosmic Intelligence (1:05:33)
- AI and the Future of Humanity (1:22:24)
- Critique of Organized Religion and Science (1:22:42)
- Simulation Theory and Personal Beliefs (1:28:17)
- Philosophical and Multi-Disciplinary Approach (1:32:44)
- Introduction of Scott Horton (1:34:01)
- American Empire and Its Limitations (1:41:30)
- Historical Context of American Foreign Policy (1:56:33)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:02:18)
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