QUEUE THE NU WORLD ORDER AS MORE LOCKDOWNS COMING FOLLOWING B.1.1.529 VARIANT!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
A new variant of Covid-19(84) soon to be known as “Nu” is spreading fear fast and far as countless news outlets warn the world to brace for the absolute worst. The B.1.1.529 strain has global authorities acting with alarm and hinting towards potential lockdowns to come in an effort to “flatten the curve” once again. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news about the latest variant while most importantly explaining practical things you can do today to protect yourself and your family from ANY mutation that may come!
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Sources:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/southern-africas-new-covid-19-variant-prompts-wave-of-travel-restrictions-11637920491
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/botswana-new-covid-variant-nu-south-africa-vaccines-b968170.html
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/583185-biontech-says-it-will-know-vaccines-effectiveness?rl=1
https://news.trust.org/item/20211126145703-wm0i8
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10244455/Scientists-alarmed-new-worst-COVID-variant-make-vaccines-40-effective.html
https://coinmarketcap.com
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/26/stock-futures-open-to-close-market-news.html
THE SHOT IS THE PANDEMIC (Part 3) The Origin of The “Variants” REVEALED!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-3-the-origin-of-the-variants-revealed/