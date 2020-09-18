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Preppers! Do not rely on police to keep the peace when SHTF! Do not make the mistakes Kenosha did!
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280 views • September 18, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show I dissect an article found at zero hedge titled: “Everyone in the city was ready for war- terrifying eye-witness account of the Kenosha riots”.
I also discuss and give tips on what you should do in case you find yourself or your city in this situation!
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
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I also discuss and give tips on what you should do in case you find yourself or your city in this situation!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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