Central Military District offensive operation, group of Ukrainian soldiers captured
232 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
The assault detachment of the Central Military District continued offensive operations on Svatovo-Kremennaya front. Backed by armor and artillery, they attacked Ukrainian equipment and units. A pickup truck with a group of Ukrainian soldiers was destroyed while a group of soldiers from the 25th Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
ukrainian powssvatovo-kremennaya fronto group

logo

