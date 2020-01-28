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Clearing The Air Program - MORGELLONS part 1
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70 views • January 28, 2020
This is a video taken in the studio while we were recording the Clearing the Air radio program. On this specific program I explain how I figured out that I was a victim of the bio-weapon they call "morgellons". I discuss the various symptoms and where it has taken me..
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