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Yuval Harari and Biometric Sensors
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204 views • March 27, 2022
It may sound like a good idea to Klaus Schwab's advisor Yuval Noah Harari, but inserting biometirc sensors into people's bodies seems like an easy way for Big Pharma to convince customers to buy their products. You are "monitored all the time" and when doctors decide you need medical drugs or treatment, they will coerce you into taking them. We need more "doctors of health" and less "doctors of medicine."
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