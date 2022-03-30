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10th Amendment: From Sovereignty to Resistance
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73 views • March 30, 2022
The Tenth Amendment is about much more than just delegated and reserved powers. It reaffirms some of the most important principles of the Revolution. Sovereignty - final authority - of the People of the Several States. And the right of the people to resist when the government usurps power not delegated to it.
Path to Liberty: March 30, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 30, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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