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[Feb 17, 2021] David Weiss: Flat Earth Matters? [Emily Moyer]
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53 views • May 06, 2021
David Weiss from DITHRH and The Flat Earth Podcast joined me to chat about why it matters if/that the earth is flat and what it means in the grander scope of things. This didn’t go how I had imagined and for some reason I had trouble settling in and going with flow on this one kids. Maybe I just don’t care if the earth is flat....lol. I hope you enjoy it anyway. :)
Public Hour: Flat Earth Matters?
Emily and David have a rousing discourse about what the earth really is and what difference does it make if it’s round or flat?
- The Earth, it’s both flat and round, right?
- Importance for understanding the earth is flat
- We are at the center of creation
- No one has dominion over us
- Our minds create reality
- It’s about the lie that’s being perpetrated
- Globe programming from birth
- Georgia Guide Stones
- The flat earth rabbit hole David went down
- Flat earth is like a pond
- Lord Steven Christ-concave earth
- Waco, Koresh
- Cyrus T. Reed, Cellular Cosmogony
- Earth an energetic system with a toroid field around it
- It’s provable that we don’t live on a spinning ball of water flying through the universe
- Ruth
- The three places we can’t go
- What’s really above us?
- FPV Angel
- Astrology is the real science, astronomy is the lie?
- Stars…bioluminescence in a viscous ocean above us
- The 200 year cycle
- Traveling
Patron Segment: Penetrating “Space(s)”
- Globe programming in depth
- Secret space program
- Teleportation & time travel
- Vortex mathematics
- Covid Agenda possibilities
- And so much more!
Join us @ patreon.com/offplanetmedia to get the second hour and all of the expansive material and opportunities affiliated with different tiers of membership. If you don’t like Patreon but want access to the content, go to emilymoyer.locals.com and become a supporter.
David Weiss can be found at The Flat Earth Podcast on FB and website; DITRH (Deep Inside the Rabbit Hole) on YT
Contact Emily at [email protected] with comments, show topic suggestions or to book a session for intuitive anything from nutrition consulting to life coaching or just plain ole’ story telling!
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Public Hour: Flat Earth Matters?
Emily and David have a rousing discourse about what the earth really is and what difference does it make if it’s round or flat?
- The Earth, it’s both flat and round, right?
- Importance for understanding the earth is flat
- We are at the center of creation
- No one has dominion over us
- Our minds create reality
- It’s about the lie that’s being perpetrated
- Globe programming from birth
- Georgia Guide Stones
- The flat earth rabbit hole David went down
- Flat earth is like a pond
- Lord Steven Christ-concave earth
- Waco, Koresh
- Cyrus T. Reed, Cellular Cosmogony
- Earth an energetic system with a toroid field around it
- It’s provable that we don’t live on a spinning ball of water flying through the universe
- Ruth
- The three places we can’t go
- What’s really above us?
- FPV Angel
- Astrology is the real science, astronomy is the lie?
- Stars…bioluminescence in a viscous ocean above us
- The 200 year cycle
- Traveling
Patron Segment: Penetrating “Space(s)”
- Globe programming in depth
- Secret space program
- Teleportation & time travel
- Vortex mathematics
- Covid Agenda possibilities
- And so much more!
Join us @ patreon.com/offplanetmedia to get the second hour and all of the expansive material and opportunities affiliated with different tiers of membership. If you don’t like Patreon but want access to the content, go to emilymoyer.locals.com and become a supporter.
David Weiss can be found at The Flat Earth Podcast on FB and website; DITRH (Deep Inside the Rabbit Hole) on YT
Contact Emily at [email protected] with comments, show topic suggestions or to book a session for intuitive anything from nutrition consulting to life coaching or just plain ole’ story telling!
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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