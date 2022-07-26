US Totalitarianism Worse Than The Soviet Union | EP 3052-8AM





America is now subjected to a culture of totalitarianism worse than the former Soviet Union, according to liberal linguistics professor Noam Chomsky.

Chomsky argued that the U.S. is experiencing a form of information warfare and censorship that’s much more radical and oppressive than what the Soviets inflicted upon their people at the height of the Cold War. “Take the United States today. It is living under a kind of totalitarian culture which has never existed in my lifetime, and is much worse in many ways than the Soviet Union before Gorbachev,” Chomsky said Friday on “Under the Skin with Russell Brand.”

https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21831





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

_____________________________________





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





🚨Do you owe $10,000 or more to the State or IRS? Have a garnishment, Liens, Levies? Let Anthem Tax Services help you get your life back. Visit: http://TaxHelpPete.com CALL ANTHEM TODAY at 888-521-3552 & Tell them Pete Santilli Sent You!







