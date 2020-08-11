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A Tour of Iran = 322 (Trigonal) with Rick Steves
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A Tour of Iran = 322 (Trigonal) with Rick Steves

Rick Steves' Travel Guide
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYoa9hI3CXg

Join Rick as he explores the most surprising and fascinating land he's ever visited: Iran. In a one-hour, ground-breaking travel special on public television, you'll discover the splendid monuments of Iran's rich and glorious past, learn more about the 20th-century story of this perplexing nation, and experience Iranian life today in its historic capital and in a countryside village. Most important, you'll meet the people of this nation whose government so exasperates our own.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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irana tour of iranno rothschild usury banksboogeyman country
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