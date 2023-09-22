Create New Account
Why The Bees May Be Dying, Plant Methylation Cycles + More | Dr. Shiva & Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
Published 21 hours ago

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares his hypothesis for why the bees are dying.


