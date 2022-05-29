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These Are The US Military Weapons That Ukraine Wants To Use Against Russia
High Hopes
High Hopes
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92 views • May 29, 2022
US Military News.
The Ukrainian military wishes it had better weapons systems with which to contend with its adversaries. It's like having a global army, but the need in Ukraine is acute. Kyiv wants armaments that will aid its fighters in repelling the Russian hordes and quickly winning the war. However, Not every system on its wish list makes sense. The F-16 fighters are at the top of the list. Next up, watch the video until it's finished.

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Note: thumbnails for illustration only

Video Credit:
NATO
Минобороны России
U.S. Department of Defense
Ukrainian Air Force


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-aDqXFlI_0
Keywords
current eventsweaponsmilitaryrussiauswarunited statesukrainefightersf-16kyivarmaments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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