Pakistan issues direct WAR warning to India over water - part 2

Pakistan issues direct WAR warning to India over water

‘Attempt to usurp the water of lower riparian would be an act of WAR against Pakistan’ — ambassador to Russia

‘240 MILLION people… this is the LIFELINE of Pakistan’

India’s suspended Indus Water Treaty.

❗️Modi BANS Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.

❗️ India imposes IMMEDIATE ban on goods from Pakistan - Says in 'interest of national security'

Pakistan tests MISSILE in military drills. Abdali has 450km range to blast ground targets.

Army lauds successful training launch.

🔸 Russia’s top diplomat calls for the settlement of Indo-Pakistani confrontation

🔸 The two ministers discuss the latest escalation between India and Pakistan

🔸 Lavrov and his counterpart discuss the schedule of upcoming high-level and senior-level contacts