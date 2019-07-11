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11/07/19 #PEDOBLOW: NXIVM, ABC, Field, DeClas, Motor Sich #Uranium1
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170 views • November 08, 2019
You Are Free TV
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11/7: Today we see the proclaimed whistleblower announced across the internet, but that is not the real news...Uranium One trials continue with no media coverage and Fie_d Mc_onnel arrest is central...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/na...
https://frankreport.com/2018/03/30/nx...
https://frankreport.com/2017/11/12/in...
https://frankreport.com/2018/05/22/me...
George Webb covering the Uranium One trial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W0kt...
The Finders, the CIA child trafficking cult, exposed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8W3YX...
Sarah Westall interviews JOHN DUGAN, former Palm Beach Sherrif's office policeman who first gave the Seth Rich tapes to Wikileaks and has 700 Epstein videos and watched one featuring an NBC executive:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xjmj2...
Please subscribe to Sarah Westall!
Mack Thornberry legalized Propoganda before Obama left office:
http://truth4change.com/mainstream-me...
Please watch George Webb's excellent reporting on the 3 Vindman brothers and their criminal intent:
About Leo Vindman, Unicredit and the Ukraine laundering for Libya and Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gJ8-...
Vindman's breach of chain of command:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gJ8-...
The back ground on Alexie Vindman twins and Leo Vindman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kiwT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cltp...
https://hardnoxandfriends.com/2019/10...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/po...
https://thefutureofnews.info/2019/08/...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
81.4K subscribers
11/7: Today we see the proclaimed whistleblower announced across the internet, but that is not the real news...Uranium One trials continue with no media coverage and Fie_d Mc_onnel arrest is central...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/na...
https://frankreport.com/2018/03/30/nx...
https://frankreport.com/2017/11/12/in...
https://frankreport.com/2018/05/22/me...
George Webb covering the Uranium One trial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W0kt...
The Finders, the CIA child trafficking cult, exposed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8W3YX...
Sarah Westall interviews JOHN DUGAN, former Palm Beach Sherrif's office policeman who first gave the Seth Rich tapes to Wikileaks and has 700 Epstein videos and watched one featuring an NBC executive:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xjmj2...
Please subscribe to Sarah Westall!
Mack Thornberry legalized Propoganda before Obama left office:
http://truth4change.com/mainstream-me...
Please watch George Webb's excellent reporting on the 3 Vindman brothers and their criminal intent:
About Leo Vindman, Unicredit and the Ukraine laundering for Libya and Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gJ8-...
Vindman's breach of chain of command:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gJ8-...
The back ground on Alexie Vindman twins and Leo Vindman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kiwT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cltp...
https://hardnoxandfriends.com/2019/10...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/po...
https://thefutureofnews.info/2019/08/...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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