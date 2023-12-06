Don't Be Distracted To Death

"Be sober minded", the Apostle Paul reminds us. The avalanche of "distractions" has been put before you on purpose. These distractions keep you from YOUR purpose. There are some things that I have found that help me to return to and to maintain sober mindedness, which helps me to stay focused on what is really important like my relationship with God, my physical fitness and how to prepare for the difficulties that lie ahead. Video interview with Jamie Walden about the end times:https://banned.video/watch?id=657063a111af0259c0d4a86f Deep thoughts from The Tactical Hermit:



https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/12/06/deep-thoughts-without-jacky-handy/

Scotland The Brave, GlenzBoyz:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqeYKf8tdsU Dick Durbin in a clear and present danger and he should be immediately removed from office and prosecuted if possible:

https://banned.video/watch?id=65709fe911af0259c0d5eb54