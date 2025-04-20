BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ryan Day & CockRoach Poison Response. Leaving The SDA GC Or Leaving Christ. 5 Apostasies SDA Ignore
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 week ago

Andrew Henriques of ProphesyAgainTV realeased a video entitled, Ryan Day Leaving SDA Is CockRoach Poison & "Wag The Dog." Damnable Heresies In SDA Bring The Shaking. This video is a response to that.


ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM2NbhXH0Pw&t=56s


Ellen White said to not use her writings in the pulpit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js8WwmMotjE


Ryan Day Leaving SDA Is CockRoach Poison & "Wag The Dog." Damnable Heresies In SDA Bring The Shaking


Papacy, ProphesyagainTV, JR Cofer, & EGBibleSchool. Dagon In Present Truth. Philistines, The Remnant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xBe51f-XuQ&t=1237s


Seventh Day Adventists With Catholic Ways. 501c3, Tax Exemption Is Catholic, Contradicts 3rd Angel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56_Kc2gv7D4&t=5s


Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g27XJOQkEk&t=11s


#RyanDay

#ProphesyAgainTV

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAapostasy

#SDAChurch

#SDADoctrine

#SDASermon

#Adventist

#SDA

#Faith

#Bible

#KJV


#DavidHouse

#SDA


#DarkDay

#DarkDays



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
501c3sdamark of the beastadventistseventh day adventistimage of the beastvideo responsechurch and statesunday lawted wilsonsda apostasyimage to the beastsaving health ministriesdavid houseprophesyagaintvtax exemptionsunday law updateapostasy in the sda churchcockroach poisonryan dayre-think adventismryan day leaving the sda churchprophesyagaintv video response
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy