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BIDEN'S MAD DASH TO GET TUBMAN ON THE $20 BEFORE THE $20 GOES TO ZERO
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230 views • January 29, 2021
We’re only a few weeks into 2021, and already the year is defined by tidal waves of dark comedy washing over our culture as empowered, emboldened Leftists go crazy with the power they’ve just seized...all while the economic system goes up in flames. One great and particularly comical example of lunatics trying to run the asylum comes in the form of the Biden administration’s major push to save the twenty dollar bill.
Save it from what, you ask?
From being devalued into nothingness by creating trillions and trillions of dollars out of thin air in order to fuel massive government spending?
Oh no. That ain’t it.
The threat that our recently installed El Presidente, Dear Leader Biden, and his team of cultural inquisitors are dead set on saving the twenty dollar bill from is…Andrew Jackson!
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_______
Mike Maloney's "Hidden Secrets of Money" Playlist (free to watch): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE88E9ICdiphYjJkeeLL2O09eJoC8r7Dc
Save it from what, you ask?
From being devalued into nothingness by creating trillions and trillions of dollars out of thin air in order to fuel massive government spending?
Oh no. That ain’t it.
The threat that our recently installed El Presidente, Dear Leader Biden, and his team of cultural inquisitors are dead set on saving the twenty dollar bill from is…Andrew Jackson!
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
_______
Mike Maloney's "Hidden Secrets of Money" Playlist (free to watch): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE88E9ICdiphYjJkeeLL2O09eJoC8r7Dc
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