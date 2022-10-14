War of the Worlds (series) Spilling the beans! CERN LHC role? War Strategy: Return to the past!

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Aaron has been continuing to watch the series, War of the Worlds, and in this video, we follow up on one video from a couple of weeks ago. This show continues to conceal and reveal, spilling the beans on major things that are happening in our present reality. Like - the CERN LHC's role and the time War Strategy of returning to the past!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WarWorldsOct14.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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