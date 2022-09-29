Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/29/22
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published 2 months ago |

Government spending has gone out of control. They spend and spend on things that are not needed like the Inflation Reduction Act which is nothin but a Green New Deal in disguise, while Government Shut down is looming. Now they are trying to pass a short term spending bill to keep government from shutting down. Why didn't they do this before?

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

