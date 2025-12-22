© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin says Russia is at war against Satanism, the occult, and sorcery.
He claims these forces are meant to confuse people, lead them into darkness, and ultimately destroy the human psyche and morale.
“We need to fight against it, but do so carefully.”
Source @Real World News
