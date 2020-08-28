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FAUCI SILENT AS CDC MAKES SWEEPING CHANGES TO COVID POLICY
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1653 views • August 28, 2020
FAUCI SILENT AS CDC MAKES SWEEPING CHANGES TO COVID POLICY
With Dr. Fauci sidelined after vocal cord surgery, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made rapid, sweeping changes to relax its #COVID guidelines. Ending 14-day travel quarantines, loosening testing requirements and admissions of mask ineffectiveness, the media is buzzing with speculations as to what prompted the changes.
#CDC #Masks #Travel #Quarantine #Testing
With Dr. Fauci sidelined after vocal cord surgery, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made rapid, sweeping changes to relax its #COVID guidelines. Ending 14-day travel quarantines, loosening testing requirements and admissions of mask ineffectiveness, the media is buzzing with speculations as to what prompted the changes.
#CDC #Masks #Travel #Quarantine #Testing
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