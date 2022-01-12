EP 2769-6PM KAZAKHSTAN: "BELLY OF THE BEAST" - ILLUMINATI & ONE-WORLD RELIGION HEADQUARTERS

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As the first new capital of the 21st century, the city of Astana in Kazakhstan has been received by many as a revolution in social architecture. Rising out of the barren steppe in the north of the country, this surreal capital represents the investment of billions upon billions of petrodollars; and features some of the most radical, revolutionary design the world has ever seen.
Not everybody is queueing up to welcome this city of the future, however. Critics and conspiracy theorists the world over have pointed out the rich occult symbology which seems so deeply ingrained into the aesthetics of Astana… and many are heralding this as the ‘Illuminati Capital of the World’.
Special Guest: Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device business analyst. She has over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting. As an executive strategist, she is well-versed across the clinical, scientific, legal, and commercial aspects of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Her clients have ranged from start-ups to industry leaders, including Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/
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