BIO-RADAR & CONVERGENCE TECHNOLOGIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIT 2021 Researcher finds a better way to tap into the brain using a new class of nanoparticles that are two thousand times thinner than a human hair https://news.miami.edu/stories/2021/03/researcher-finds-a-better-way-to-tap-into-the-brain.html
Jio's 6G Ambitions: Mukesh Ambani Reveals Future Plans.
Setting the 6G Benchmark Jio Platforms is set to soar in the world of Telecommunications.
https://www.google.com/search?q=6G%0D%0ABEYOND%0D%0Aand%0D%0AWhitepaper%0D%0A+jio+platforms&sca_esv=f52e3f466bac3cdf&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIJGruHy6lOgheDtYJHILGuDGDFtTQ%3A1720394795805&ei=KySLZovqMJrn0PEPsZyx0A0&oq=6G%0D%0ABEYOND%0D%0Aand%0D%0AWhitepaper%0D%0A+jio+platforms&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIic2RwpCRVlPTkQKYW5kCldoaXRlcGFwZXIKIGppbyBwbGF0Zm9ybXMyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAFIvW5Q8A9YkW1wBHgAkAEAmAG-AaAB2w-qAQQwLjE0uAEDyAEA-AEB-AECmAISoAK1EKgCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAgcQIRigARgKwgIEECEYFZgDE-IDBRIBMSBAkgcENC4xNKAHxCs&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1
.
Neurotechnology and Cognitive Technologies
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/08/01/neurotechnology-and-cognitive-technologies/index.shtml
.
Nanotechnology and Materials Science
Avatar photoPolicy Horizons | Horizons de politiques August 1, 2013 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/08/01/nanotechnology-and-materials-science/index.shtml
https://www.darpa.mil/about-us/offices/BTO
.
biometric identity based on intra body communication channel
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Biomedical-monitoring-based-on-IBC-technology_fig15_273030891
.
https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
.
https://www.iec.ch/blog/standard-journey-biodigital-convergence