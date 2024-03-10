Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 2

We're going to find out if Jesus was really a Jew. Does it matter? ABSOLUTELY!
Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/
In this episode we will cover: Definition/Description/Genealogy of, and starting with, Adam to Noah's sons and the nations they founded. The line through Shem to Abraham.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.