Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 2
Published 14 hours ago

We're going to find out if Jesus was really a Jew. Does it matter? ABSOLUTELY!

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/

In this episode we will cover: Definition/Description/Genealogy of, and starting with, Adam to Noah's sons and the nations they founded. The line through Shem to Abraham.

