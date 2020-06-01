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#CCP on Death of Floyd: "Sickening Double Standard" 中共央视评美国非裔男子弗洛伊德之死
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39 views • June 01, 2020
#CCP says the death of Floyd is an age-old bloody sore deliberately cut open by American politicians to avoid their dereliction of duty in fighting the #COVID19 pandemic.
The riots triggered by the "Death of Floyd" were a cup of bitter wine made by American politicians! Isn't that the retribution of those politicians?
By the way, the voice you hear is from a CCP anchor, but images were replaced with what happened in China to reflect what is "double standard".
央视评美国非裔男子弗洛伊德之死，声音是真的，画面换上了中共国警察镇压民众的视频，以反映什么是真正的「双标」。
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Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
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#floydgeorge #doublestandard #roit
The riots triggered by the "Death of Floyd" were a cup of bitter wine made by American politicians! Isn't that the retribution of those politicians?
By the way, the voice you hear is from a CCP anchor, but images were replaced with what happened in China to reflect what is "double standard".
央视评美国非裔男子弗洛伊德之死，声音是真的，画面换上了中共国警察镇压民众的视频，以反映什么是真正的「双标」。
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
Subscribestar 會員頻道: https://www.subscribestar.com/inconvenient-truths-by-jennifer-zeng
GoFundme 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-the-truth-about-covid19-ccp-amp-china
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientTruths
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferzeng97/
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#floydgeorge #doublestandard #roit
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