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Is Kamala Harris Black Enough?
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70 views • January 24, 2021
The number two contender for the Democrat nomination has a mother from India and a father descended from Jamaican slave-holders. But there are plenty of other reasons not to want her as president.
First posted on YouTube on July 12, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on July 12, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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