© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NURSE: I QUIT BECAUSE EVERY PERSON WHO TOOK VACCINE GOT SICK
Follow
5
Share
Report
340 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
And...she was watching the news in the evenings about the panic and was not seeing the patients in the real world. It was bullshit. She most likely realized she was killing people and got out of it.
And...she was watching the news in the evenings about the panic and was not seeing the patients in the real world. It was bullshit. She most likely realized she was killing people and got out of it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.