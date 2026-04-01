Aya-TOLL-ah: Iran Approves Strait of Hormuz Fee Plan – Video #304

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Iran’s Parliament has approved a plan to charge a toll for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This state of affairs is only possible due to the continued disregard for international law shown by Israel and America.. The Cult wants a world where the only law is that might is right.
Shownotes:
https://x.com/NCJRothschild/status/2037655662201622885
https://thefreedomarticles.com/whats-really-driving-the-iran-war-video-296/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-cult-via-trump-usa-kills-international-law/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/3-reasons-behind-us-plot-depose-venezuela-maduro/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/trump-pushes-north-american-union-longterm-nwo-plan/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/greenland-trump-being-used-for-us-russia-arctic-war/
https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/trump-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-ee950ad4
https://www.trumpstruth.org/statuses/37532
https://www.timesnownews.com/world/middle-east/strait-of-hormuz-crisis-iranian-parliament-approves-tolls-for-merchant-ships-passing-through-key-waterway-bans-us-israeli-vessels-article-153961591
https://www.timesnownews.com/world/middle-east/strait-of-hormuz-crisis-deepens-iran-imposes-2-million-toll-for-ships-as-us-warns-of-strikes-claims-report-article-153897568
https://www.transportandlogisticsme.com/smart-sea-freight/iran-approves-strait-of-hormuz-toll-plan
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/iran-hormuz-toll-booth-legally-risky-route-for-shippers
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.