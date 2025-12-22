Potatoes and Me-of-Little-Faith… MVI_0159-63merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I planted these Royal Blues at least 4 months ago, from memory, and I was uncertain of their success, given the warm weather they would be maturing into. I am pleasantly surprised at how well they have done, and hopeful that the other tubs yield as well as this one.